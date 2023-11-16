Why Milk Was Chosen As North Carolina's Official State Beverage

Everyone knows that milk does a body good, but some states in the U.S. have really bought into that philosophy. This includes North Carolina, which named this beloved dairy the official state beverage in 1987. That's right, Cheerwine and Pepsi lovers, the cows won this one. To be fair, when this legislation was approved, the Tar Heel state was producing a lot of milk — 179 million gallons a year — and the state Milk Commission successfully lobbied for this special designation. In fact, North Carolina is among 22 states that have anointed milk as its official beverage.

Before you start throwing shade toward those milk cartons, know that the dairy industry is an important part of North Carolina's economy. The state produces around 900 million pounds of this stuff every year. With 140 dairy farms and a total of approximately 40,000 cows being milked on them, North Carolinians make $3.5 million from gainful employment in the dairy industry, which the USDA notes contributes over $12 billion annually to the state's economy overall. That's pretty substantial, and making milk the state beverage seems like a good way to honor those hard-working cows and their contributions.