This Subtle Food Packaging Red Flag Is Easy To Overlook

At this point most savvy consumers have trained themselves to look for red flags with food, like long lists of unpronounceable ingredients, but some warnings are more subtle than that. The world of food labeling and marketing is often an impenetrable forest of terms, numbers, and nutritional facts that turns all of us into detectives and who just want to learn what the heck we're actually eating. But while ingredients and nutrition are important to look at, that data can at least usually be trusted to be accurate because of Federal regulations. Instead, you should also be questioning food marketing terms that contain vague promises with no legal definition.

The classic example of this is "natural." This term used to have no legal meaning, and food companies could slap it on anything they wanted to make sound healthy. That has been slightly addressed in recent years, as the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a "guideline," in the late 2010s around what should be called "natural." But, by its own admission there is still no formal definition of the term when it comes to food. The guidelines simply state natural means no artificial or synthetic ingredients and no added colors. But it only applies to the finished product, not how it was grown or manufactured. So "natural" food could still be grown with synthetic pesticides, be ultra-processed, or use GMOs (if GMO food is a problem for you). And "natural" is actually more well-defined than many other food marketing terms.