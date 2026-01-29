The Overlooked Legume That Handles Cold Soil Better Than Most Crops

There aren't too many food articles where you can use the sentence "As it happens, Dr Hannibal Lecter liked to pair these with a nice Chianti." For all you know, the fact that they were the preferred snack for Hollywood's most famous bad guy could explain why they're often overlooked (though it's more likely the price tag: A 16-ounce bag can cost over 10 times more than a can of red kidney beans). We're referring to fava beans, the OG legume that has a lot going for it, especially if you like growing what you eat: They're hardy, semi-ornamental, and can handle cold soil better than most crops.

While they aren't really a go-to in America, fava beans, or broad beans, are a staple in many countries and are especially popular in Mediterranean and South American cuisines. They have been around forever, too. Archaeologists have used carbon dating techniques to establish that these beans were first cultivated over 10,000 years ago!

You might be a thousand centuries late to the game, but there are several good reasons for you to grow fava beans. The fact that they prefer cold soil makes them good cover crops, protecting your patch through the winters, while keeping the bed nourished. They can also be consumed at different points in its life-cycle. Young, tender beans can be eaten whole. Fully grown ones can be shelled and cooked. Hate shelling the beans? Use this freezer trick that makes peeling fava beans so much easier. Fava beans can also be dried and preserved for the future. Also, the plant's white, purple-speckled flowers are really pretty! Still on the fence? Consider the fact that they're really easy to grow.