The Best Walmart Great Value Coffee Creamer Is Balanced, Sweet, And Extra Creamy
Walmart's Great Value brand has a dupe for nearly every name brand product imaginable, and for a fraction of the cost. When it comes to starting your day out right, Great Value offers an impressive selection of coffee pods. Of course, you'll need a creamer to go with your morning joe, and Great Value is happy to oblige. We tasted and ranked 6 Walmart Great Value coffee creamers according to creaminess, flavor and how well each combined with a standard cup of drip coffee. The clear winner was the ultra creamy and well-balanced chocolate caramel creamer.
Of course, chocolate and caramel are a classic duo found in countless candy bar varieties. And this Great Value coffee creamer did an excellent job at showcasing both flavors without upstaging either one. We got the burnt sugar flavor of the caramel and the cocoa-forward chocolate flavor in equal measures, complementing each other beautifully. Furthermore, the added sugar sweetened the creamer without overpowering the nuanced tasting notes of the caramel and chocolate. While other creamers in this taste test had watery and disappointing consistencies, the chocolate caramel creamer was by far the creamiest product we sampled. It's rich and velvety consistency and balanced sweetness and flavor notes transformed our coffee into the ultimate indulgence. Whether you want to start your day off with a sugar and caffeine-fueled bang or enjoy a dessert-like pick me up in the afternoon, Great Value's chocolate caramel creamer should have a spot in your fridge.
More reviews and coffee pairings for GV chocolate caramel creamer
We found an overwhelming amount of 5-star reviews for the Great Value chocolate caramel creamer from Walmart customers. They were as impressed with the flavor balance as we were. And many were impressed with just how robust the flavors were. One customer said the creamer "has [a] wonderful creamy chocolate flavor to it, therefore allowing you to use a bit less and making it last longer." Not only is Great Value cheaper than name brands, but customers argue that it beats our name brands on the taste and texture fronts, too. According to this Walmart customer, the chocolate caramel creamer is "Great Value products generally are as good as name brands. [But] This is superior to Hershey." They described the creamer as "flavorful, thick, [and] rich." It's become as essential as coffee itself in some households. As one customer put it, "now I can't even think about drinking coffee black any more I have to have this creamer."
Customers recommend using the chocolate caramel creamer to "make the perfect mocha, iced or hot." You can add a generous serving to your next cold brew coffee for an incredibly flavorful twist on an iced mocha. The best type of coffee roast to pair with a rich chocolate caramel creamer is a dark roast as it will stand up to and balance the intensity and full body characteristic of a dark roast's flavor profile and mouthfeel.