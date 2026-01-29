10 Mistakes To Avoid With Cream Cheese Frosting

Whether you're making a birthday cake, a batch of cupcakes, or even brown butter banana bread, cream cheese frosting provides just the right combo of tanginess and sweetness to make your desserts shine. But let's be honest: Making any kind of frosting can be tricky, especially if you don't spend a lot of time baking. That's why we wanted to outline some of the most common mistakes people make with cream cheese frosting. That way, you can work to avoid those mistakes and whip up the most decadent cream cheese frosting you've ever made.

We've consulted a few experts in the cream cheese frosting arena to give us the lowdown on the mistakes they see home cooks make when it comes to this popular dessert topping. Florencia Cusumano, head chef at Butler in New York City; Emma Fitzpatrick, executive and pastry chef at Tempest Charleston; Devin Sansone, chef at Abbracci in South Carolina; and Sapana Chandra, recipe developer and food blogger at Real and Vibrant and author of "Plant Power Bowls," detail these mistakes and offer solutions to rectify them if you do happen to make them in the frosting-making process.