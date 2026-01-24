What's Really In Stouffer's Frozen Meatloaf?
Meatloaf is a classic American comfort food. Whether it's homemade and glazed with ketchup or picked up in the frozen food aisle in a microwavable plastic tray alongside gravy and mashed potatoes, it is both a hearty and nostalgic meal. But given the number of ingredients inherent to the dish, it can also be a bit of a mystery in terms of what you'll actually find inside. Given the changes to Stouffer's meatloaf packaging and advertising over recent years, there may be some consumer concern about what exactly necessitated these alterations.
The ingredient list on Stouffer's meatloaf is long, though that is par for the course with most similar frozen meals. The concerns stem from two main changes on the packaging, however. First, Stouffer's dropped the word "classic," which used to precede "meatloaf" on the package, though the reason is uncertain. Second, and perhaps of greater concern, advertising for the product used to assert "made with natural beef & pork" with an asterisk leading to a statement that read "no artificial ingredients — only minimally processed," and this too has vanished. So, what was the recipe change that required these adjustments?
In truth, it is not exactly clear. Stouffer's has not released a statement regarding changes, though consumers insist that this is no longer the same product. Regular buyers across the internet repeatedly claim that the meatloaf has changed, pointing to fat and gristle in the meatloaf as well as a less flavorful dish overall. Ingredients labels do not paint a complete picture of how a product is made, and the order of ingredients has changed, but at least when it comes to the protein base, both products feature a combination of cooked ground beef, cooked ground pork, and textured soy flour.
What to do about about the Stouffer's meatloaf changes
Another concerning change to the Stouffer's frozen meatloaf packaging is the loss of the statement on the front that read "no preservatives." It may be the case, however, that this was always a bit misleading. The old ingredient list, for example, contained sodium phosphates, whereas the new ingredient list contains disodium phosphate. Phosphates are common preservatives used in the meat industry.
If you are looking for an alternative to Stouffer's frozen meatloaf, be it due to the uncertain changes to packaging or the clearer changes in flavor, there are plenty of other options out there. In our ranking of frozen meatloaf dinners, Stouffer's came in right at the middle of the pack — behind other household names such as Marie Callendar's, Hungry-Man, and Lean Cuisine — so you might even find something that you like much better, though you might still want to have a look at the ingredient lists.
With any and all of these frozen meatloaf meals you are looking at an ultra-processed foodstuff. If you really want to keep your ingredient list small and reliable, the best bet is to make it yourself. A classic meatloaf recipe is a pretty simple thing to throw together, and you can always package up the leftovers and toss them in the fridge or freezer for later. Warming up those frozen leftovers also doesn't require a fancy film-covered tray, the best way to reheat meatloaf is actually in a skillet. A bit of broth in the pan keeps things moist while also allowing you to get some nice crispy bits around the edges, providing a welcome textural contrast.