What's Really In Stouffer's Frozen Meatloaf?

Meatloaf is a classic American comfort food. Whether it's homemade and glazed with ketchup or picked up in the frozen food aisle in a microwavable plastic tray alongside gravy and mashed potatoes, it is both a hearty and nostalgic meal. But given the number of ingredients inherent to the dish, it can also be a bit of a mystery in terms of what you'll actually find inside. Given the changes to Stouffer's meatloaf packaging and advertising over recent years, there may be some consumer concern about what exactly necessitated these alterations.

The ingredient list on Stouffer's meatloaf is long, though that is par for the course with most similar frozen meals. The concerns stem from two main changes on the packaging, however. First, Stouffer's dropped the word "classic," which used to precede "meatloaf" on the package, though the reason is uncertain. Second, and perhaps of greater concern, advertising for the product used to assert "made with natural beef & pork" with an asterisk leading to a statement that read "no artificial ingredients — only minimally processed," and this too has vanished. So, what was the recipe change that required these adjustments?

In truth, it is not exactly clear. Stouffer's has not released a statement regarding changes, though consumers insist that this is no longer the same product. Regular buyers across the internet repeatedly claim that the meatloaf has changed, pointing to fat and gristle in the meatloaf as well as a less flavorful dish overall. Ingredients labels do not paint a complete picture of how a product is made, and the order of ingredients has changed, but at least when it comes to the protein base, both products feature a combination of cooked ground beef, cooked ground pork, and textured soy flour.