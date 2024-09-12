The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Meatloaf Without Drying It Out
The secret to a perfectly cooked meatloaf is keeping it so tender and juicy, that you feel like you're biting into a slice of meat instead of ground chuck. While it might be easy to hit the right texture straight out of the oven, it can be harder to maintain the moistness in the days that follow. Which is a shame, because meatloaf is the perfect "leftover" type of meal. Well, we're here with our favorite stovetop reheating method that will leave your meatloaf looking and tasting like it just came out of the oven for the first time.
We prefer reheating meatloaf in a skillet because you're able to get a little crisp on the edges while still infusing the meat with moisture through a broth bath. What results is a delightfully flavored slice of meatloaf that maintains its shape and offers a variety of textures in each bite. To start, turn your stove on medium-low heat and place a skillet that's big enough to fit the leftover slices of meatloaf without crowding on top. Add 1 tablespoon of oil (or bacon fat) and ¼ cup of broth to your skillet. Add the meatloaf slices, with a little bit of space in between, and cook for 4 minutes, flipping halfway through. Once the broth is evaporated and you have a nice sear on your slices, take them off the stove and enjoy.
Why we prefer the stove-top method
No one likes a dry, crumbly meatloaf and unfortunately, as it sits in your fridge, that's exactly what begins to happen. Placing your meatloaf in the oven or microwave will heat it up, but both methods tend to dry out food and make it difficult to regulate temperatures. Reheating your leftover meatloaf with a bit of broth allows the meat to rehydrate while it heats up. Additionally, heating your leftovers slowly, with a little bit of fat, allows the outside to crisp which helps keep all the reabsorbed juices inside.
If reading this has made you crave a solid meatloaf, give our ultimate turkey meatloaf recipe a try. Combined with a delightful glaze, the spin on this classic meal makes this a Tasting Table favorite. You could also opt for some unexpected meatloaf ingredients when preparing the dish, like extra water (which resolves the moisture problem). Speaking of unexpected ingredients, we also recommended adding some grated apples to your meatloaf to give the savory fats a sweet kick of tanginess.