The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Meatloaf Without Drying It Out

The secret to a perfectly cooked meatloaf is keeping it so tender and juicy, that you feel like you're biting into a slice of meat instead of ground chuck. While it might be easy to hit the right texture straight out of the oven, it can be harder to maintain the moistness in the days that follow. Which is a shame, because meatloaf is the perfect "leftover" type of meal. Well, we're here with our favorite stovetop reheating method that will leave your meatloaf looking and tasting like it just came out of the oven for the first time.

We prefer reheating meatloaf in a skillet because you're able to get a little crisp on the edges while still infusing the meat with moisture through a broth bath. What results is a delightfully flavored slice of meatloaf that maintains its shape and offers a variety of textures in each bite. To start, turn your stove on medium-low heat and place a skillet that's big enough to fit the leftover slices of meatloaf without crowding on top. Add 1 tablespoon of oil (or bacon fat) and ¼ cup of broth to your skillet. Add the meatloaf slices, with a little bit of space in between, and cook for 4 minutes, flipping halfway through. Once the broth is evaporated and you have a nice sear on your slices, take them off the stove and enjoy.