There's A Sweet Ingredient You're Missing For The Absolute Best Meatloaf
We don't typically associate meatloaf with sweet flavors. In fact, considering all the onions, herbs, breadcrumbs, and beef involved in a classic meatloaf recipe, this dish tends to fall squarely in the savory category. And yet, there are plenty of good reasons to add in one specific sweet ingredient: grated apple.
This addition levels up your meatloaf because of all the emphasis on savory flavor from the other ingredients. Apples don't clash with the meat, herbs, and breadcrumbs — they balance them out. We tend to rely on the sweetness from ketchup (or occasionally maple syrup, like in our Ultimate Turkey Meatloaf recipe) to contrast all the powerful umami flavors in this dish, but using a strictly sweet and sour component takes it to the next level. Incorporating just one of the fruits into your recipe is enough to taste the difference, but it won't take over your meal completely.
Plus, an apple brings another quality that is crucial to a tasty meatloaf: moisture. No one likes dry, tough slices, and if you're not using any of these 16 ingredients to keep yours moist, apples practically guarantee you'll get a tender final product. Additionally, the grated fruit contributes just enough texture that you'll still get a soft dish, but with a little more interest.
How to add apple into your meatloaf recipe
When choosing the type of apple for your meatloaf, it really comes down to your taste buds and what flavors will work with your recipe. For maximum sweetness, try a Fuji or Gala — and for more of a tongue-tingling tart taste, go with a Pink Lady or Granny Smith. Since you're grating and baking your apples, the texture of the raw fruits won't matter as much here. As we mentioned, you'll generally want just one apple, which will produce about 1 cup of shavings, for every 2 pounds of meat. To incorporate it, simply toss your grated fruit in the bowl with all your other ingredients before baking. Make sure not to drain or squeeze it, since we want all that juiciness to end up in our meatloaf.
If you want to get even fancier, experiment with adding apple butter to your recipe. This is particularly satisfying for a fall dinner that features pork as the main meat, but it can contribute more sweetness and moisture (without altering the texture) any time of year. You can mix it into your bowl before baking (using a half cup for every 2 pounds of meat), stir it into your glaze, or simply spread a layer of it on top of your finished loaf.