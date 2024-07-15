There's A Sweet Ingredient You're Missing For The Absolute Best Meatloaf

We don't typically associate meatloaf with sweet flavors. In fact, considering all the onions, herbs, breadcrumbs, and beef involved in a classic meatloaf recipe, this dish tends to fall squarely in the savory category. And yet, there are plenty of good reasons to add in one specific sweet ingredient: grated apple.

This addition levels up your meatloaf because of all the emphasis on savory flavor from the other ingredients. Apples don't clash with the meat, herbs, and breadcrumbs — they balance them out. We tend to rely on the sweetness from ketchup (or occasionally maple syrup, like in our Ultimate Turkey Meatloaf recipe) to contrast all the powerful umami flavors in this dish, but using a strictly sweet and sour component takes it to the next level. Incorporating just one of the fruits into your recipe is enough to taste the difference, but it won't take over your meal completely.

Plus, an apple brings another quality that is crucial to a tasty meatloaf: moisture. No one likes dry, tough slices, and if you're not using any of these 16 ingredients to keep yours moist, apples practically guarantee you'll get a tender final product. Additionally, the grated fruit contributes just enough texture that you'll still get a soft dish, but with a little more interest.