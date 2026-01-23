Yelp's Top Restaurant In Texas Does Something Most Steakhouses Don't

It's the beginning of the year, which means its Yelp 100 season. Compiled from customer reviews over the year, the Yelp 100 combines both the overall score and the sheer volume of reviews to find restaurants across the country that people just can't get enough of. While this year's list was topped by a bright, airy New York Italian restaurant that opened a few years ago (Ci Siamo), the runner-up feels worlds away: A 50-year-old classic Texan steakhouse called Taste of Texas that lets customers pick out their own steak.

Taste of Texas has been an institution far before Yelp even existed. Located on the west side of the city, it's a family-owned business that's as quintessential a Houston steakhouse as you can get. All the steaks are USDA prime Certified Angus Beef and are wet aged for 40 days, more than twice the standard aging time for steakhouses, producing exceptionally tender, buttery steaks. And while the prices aren't cheap, Taste of Texas' dedication to using only the most choice versions of each cut of steak they serve ensures nobody is complaining when the check comes. Of course picking your own steak is a large part of the appeal, you are literally walking into the kitchen to do so, and the original founder (and current owner) Edd Hendee explained why to Yelp, "We like customers to see what they're eating."