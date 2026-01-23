Yelp's Top Restaurant In Texas Does Something Most Steakhouses Don't
It's the beginning of the year, which means its Yelp 100 season. Compiled from customer reviews over the year, the Yelp 100 combines both the overall score and the sheer volume of reviews to find restaurants across the country that people just can't get enough of. While this year's list was topped by a bright, airy New York Italian restaurant that opened a few years ago (Ci Siamo), the runner-up feels worlds away: A 50-year-old classic Texan steakhouse called Taste of Texas that lets customers pick out their own steak.
Taste of Texas has been an institution far before Yelp even existed. Located on the west side of the city, it's a family-owned business that's as quintessential a Houston steakhouse as you can get. All the steaks are USDA prime Certified Angus Beef and are wet aged for 40 days, more than twice the standard aging time for steakhouses, producing exceptionally tender, buttery steaks. And while the prices aren't cheap, Taste of Texas' dedication to using only the most choice versions of each cut of steak they serve ensures nobody is complaining when the check comes. Of course picking your own steak is a large part of the appeal, you are literally walking into the kitchen to do so, and the original founder (and current owner) Edd Hendee explained why to Yelp, "We like customers to see what they're eating."
Taste of Texas lets customers pick their own cut of USDA prime Angus beef
Of course any restaurant with this many great reviews has more than just great steak. The salad bar is widely praised as a highlight and comes free with every steak or entree order. Regulars also rave about the rolls, served alongside a wide variety of other breads and butters to choose from.
But what truly makes Taste of Texas the top rated steakhouse in the state is the unique atmosphere. The Hendee family has turned the restaurant into a veritable museum, displaying real artifacts that celebrate Texas history, including historic items from Texas Rangers, and chapel doors from the Alamo. They are as much of an attraction as the food itself, which is saying something, and all the items adorning the walls give the already warm atmosphere a genuinely unique Texas character.
Then there is the service. As a family-owned business, Taste of Texas has remained committed to a warm, welcoming atmosphere by staying loyal to its staff. Many employees have worked there for decades, and the family even says that over the years 40 different couples have met working there and gotten married. That's the kind of experience that only time and a dedication to real hospitality can give you, and that's why Taste of Texas has remained and will remain a Houston landmark for years to come.