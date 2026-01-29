Where To Plant Arugula So It Thrives All Season

Arugula is an aromatic, leafy green in the mustard green familywith a peppery, nutty flavor. It's also very nutrient-rich, making it a healthy and flavorful addition to salads, pizza, pasta dishes, and sandwiches. Over the past few years, however, it's become harder to find, and prices have been increasing due to a supply shortage caused by changes in growing conditions. Growing arugula at home can give you access to a fresh supply of organic greens to use in mouthwatering recipes all season long.

You can grow arugula indoors or outdoors. To thrive, it needs six hours of full sun each day throughout the fall and winter, and partial shade as the weather gets warmer. To determine the best spot for your plant, assess the level of sun each area of your yard and home gets throughout the day. If you have a nice, sunny spot in your yard or on your porch or balcony, you can place a pot of arugula there during the cold season, and move it into the shade or even indoors from mid-spring to fall.

If planting in a garden bed, make sure the soil is loose and drains properly. Test the soil to make sure it has a pH of 6.0 to 7.0. The plant will also need consistent moisture, so you should choose a spot that allows for proper water runoff to prevent the roots from getting waterlogged. If you plant it in a pot, use one with drainage holes and choose well-draining soil. Arugula can be planted with companion plants like dill, onions, garlic, and celery. However, you should avoid planting it near cabbage, broccoli, or strawberries as those might compete for nutrients or share pests or diseases.