Who Might Replace Prue Leith On Bake Off? One Name Keeps Coming Up

As Dame Prue Leith prepares to leave The Great British Bake Off tent after nine seasons and 400 challenges as a judge, rumors are flying about who should and will replace her. And the name that keeps rising like a chocolate soufflé is none other than Nigella Lawson. According to The Times, there has been speculation about the 66-year-old TV chef and cookbook author joining the Bake Off tent since 2024, when Leith opted out of judging the celebrity version of the show.

"Nigella's recognised worldwide," a source told The Sun about the possibility of Lawson joining Paul Hollywood as a judge. "She's got the cheeky banter down to a tee, with all her work laden with the fun innuendos and naughty patter that are synonymous with Bake Off. Prue has been wonderful but Nigella will be a sure-fire hit."

While the decision has yet to be finalized, The Sun's source said that contract negotiations were in the final stages. "All being well, Nigella will be heating up the famous tent soon."