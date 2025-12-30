How Nigella Lawson Turns Scrambled Eggs Into A Full-Fledged Meal

Nigella Lawson has long been known for her fuss-free recipes and easy home-cooked meals, and there really isn't much she doesn't have a trick for. Scrambled eggs are no exception, either. The British celebrity chef shared a delicious scrambled eggs recipe in her cookbook, Nigella Express, and on her website. It included some guidance about turning the dish into a full-fledged meal — and it couldn't be easier to recreate.

Taking inspiration from Mexican food, Lawson loads her scrambled eggs with a blend of bright, vibrant ingredients that not only create a beautiful color palette but also make the dish a lot more filling. All she does is chop up a tomato, green chili, and some scallion, and fries them in hot oil before adding the eggs to the pan, but it adds plenty of new complexity.

The real secret is also frying up a few tortilla strips, which add some crunch to the eggs and bulk them up further. Lawson fries hers in the pan before cooking everything else, adding them in with the eggs, but you could also use store-bought ones. Tortilla chips should work fine, too, in a pinch.