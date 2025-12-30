How Nigella Lawson Turns Scrambled Eggs Into A Full-Fledged Meal
Nigella Lawson has long been known for her fuss-free recipes and easy home-cooked meals, and there really isn't much she doesn't have a trick for. Scrambled eggs are no exception, either. The British celebrity chef shared a delicious scrambled eggs recipe in her cookbook, Nigella Express, and on her website. It included some guidance about turning the dish into a full-fledged meal — and it couldn't be easier to recreate.
Taking inspiration from Mexican food, Lawson loads her scrambled eggs with a blend of bright, vibrant ingredients that not only create a beautiful color palette but also make the dish a lot more filling. All she does is chop up a tomato, green chili, and some scallion, and fries them in hot oil before adding the eggs to the pan, but it adds plenty of new complexity.
The real secret is also frying up a few tortilla strips, which add some crunch to the eggs and bulk them up further. Lawson fries hers in the pan before cooking everything else, adding them in with the eggs, but you could also use store-bought ones. Tortilla chips should work fine, too, in a pinch.
Serve the eggs with beans for a well-rounded meal
Lawson also suggests serving the scrambled eggs with refried beans to round everything out, but some pinto or black beans would work great too. And if you don't have any on hand, the loaded eggs should be enough for a meal as is. Lawson likes to have them in the morning or evening, and particularly recommends them as a hangover cure.
If you do whip these up on a day when you're craving some grease, why not try adding some bacon to the mix? You could fry it up first and cook the eggs in the fat for more flavor, or make it separately and add it in with the tortilla strips. Some chicken or chorizo would be delicious while adding extra protein. And if you want to make it vegetarian, try mixing in tofu.
Bell peppers are also an option, as is some red onion or cheese. And you could serve the eggs with some tortillas on the side to make egg wraps. Don't forget the pico de gallo or sour cream if you're trying this out, and a crave-worthy guacamole would also go a long way on the table. While no one does it quite like Nigella, in our opinion, it's worth considering how other celebrity chefs make their scrambled eggs, too.