After 9 Seasons, Dame Prue Leith Is Stepping Away From The Great British Bake Off

Fans of "The Great British Bake Off" have come to know and love Prue Leith, but it appears her run is coming to an end. In an announcement shared on social media, Leith (or should we say Dame Prue Leith), revealed that she will be stepping down as one of the two main hosts of "The Great British Bake Off," a position she shared for nine of the show's 15 seasons with Paul Hollywood. Lieth joined back in 2017 after the departure of original co-host Mary Berry, who left when the show moved from its original home on the BBC.

Rumors have been going around that Leith might be leaving for the last year, as she made recent statements about spending more time with her husband and retirement during her appearance on a an episode of "The Travel Diaries" podcast. She already stepped back as the host of the celebrity version of the show, which she attributed to not having been able to take a holiday in eight years when she appeared on the British talk show, "Lorraine." Given that she's 86 years old, and has been working professionally in the culinary world since the '60s, we say she's more than earned the break.

In the statement she shared on Instagram and Facebook, Leith said, "Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I'm 86 for goodness sake!), there's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden." She added that she's sure whoever does take her place will enjoy it just as much as she has.