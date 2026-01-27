Why The Starbucks Condiment Bar Needs Way More TLC In 2026, According To Customers

Starbucks has undergone its fair share of changes since opening in 1971, expanding from a small Seattle coffee shop into a global caffeine empire. There was the invention of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the introduction of breakfast sandwiches, and even the addition of new coffee roasts, all of which appealed to customers in one way or another. A recent change that didn't resonate well with customers? The removal of the self-serve condiment bar, but luckily, this was reversed rather quickly. Since its return last year, Starbucks' condiment bar has been the source of ire for several customers and employees who claim that the area needs a whole lot of TLC.

The general complaint about Starbucks' condiment bar is that it gets rather messy rather quickly, and it's usually the fault of customers. If stores are understaffed or experiencing an influx of orders, it can be hard for employees to keep the area clean. There is an easy solution, however. If customers cleaned up after themselves, the condiment bar would be significantly less messy.

The condiment bar is typically stocked with things like milk, sugars, and spices to make it easier for customers to customize their blonde roast brewed coffee (aka the Starbucks drink with the most caffeine). But, as one customer on Reddit put it: "Adults cannot be trusted with the condiment bar." Another Redditor agreed, saying that the condiment bar is like "a free-for-all ... like the people that leave straw wrappers all over the handoff area, [customers] don't care."