What It Means To Order A Splash Of Milk Or Cream At Starbucks, According To Reddit

What exactly classifies as a "splash" of cream? That's the age-old question — and, like many of life's pressing questions, your answer is only a Reddit thread away. At least, that's the case with your Starbucks coffee, where baristas have been chiming in on the matter for years. But, the truth is, there's no exact answer. As one Starbucks employee explained on a Reddit thread, "Sweet cream/dairy/non-dairy additions in general are free-poured in drinks that aren't already milk based, so there's no way to really know how much you're going to get, and it'll almost definitely be a different amount every time." So, for the most part, however much your requested "splash" of cream constitutes depends on whoever is making your drink.

Even so, many baristas took the opportunity to disclose what they personally consider to be a "splash." In another Reddit thread, one Starbucks barista said, "My definition is a one-second pour." However, one second to someone could easily be considered two seconds to another. Another barista said in a separate Reddit thread, "For me, I do a quick pour and immediately flick my wrist back" while another in a different Reddit thread said, "We don't really have a standard for splash. Light is ¼ inch, which is most likely what they'll put through as your order when you say splash." Apparently, at Starbucks, many baristas consider a "light" pour to be ¼ inch of cream and an "extra" pour to be ¾ inch — but, still, that depends on what a ¼-inch pour looks like to them.