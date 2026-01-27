This California Pizzeria Sells Pickle-Stuffed-Crust Pizza, And We Can't Stop Dreaming About It

It wasn't all that long ago that the idea of pickles on pizza was itself a source of viral internet excitement and deeply divided opinions. Back in the late 2010s, a slice shop in Rochester, New York, was fueling fiery social media debate with a garlic-sauce pizza topped with mozzarella, sliced pickles, and fresh dill. The combination has since caught on and spread around the country, though one pizza parlor in California might be launching the next wave of pickle pie. Loosies Pizza in Santa Ana has taken things up a notch, not just topping their pie with sliced pickles, but also working pickle spears into the crust.

Stuffed-crust pizza entered the chat in the '90s, with Pizza Hut bringing the concept into the core of our shared culinary consciousness. The excitement at the time was palpable, with everyone clamoring for a taste of this revolutionary innovation, but since then, it has sort of fizzled out. As divisive as they can be, pickles come out surprisingly high in the ranking of pizza toppings, and this California-based New York-style pizza restaurant may just be giving us exactly what we need to take the next step in pizza crust evolution.

Stop by Loosies, and you can get the full experience with the shop's "Dill With It" pizza. The classic New York-style crust is topped with crème fraiche, mozzarella, fresh dill, Grillo's brand pickles, and a drizzle of house ranch dressing. And, of course, there are more Grillo's pickles and some cheese baked into the crust around the edge — at least some of the time.