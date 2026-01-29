Is Aldi Actually Cheaper Than Walmart? The Answer Isn't So Simple

When it comes to making smart, budget-friendly choices at home, we tend to tighten the belt with grocery shopping. Finding a grocery store that fits with your budgetary needs while also offering quality products sounds daunting, but thankfully, we have stores like Aldi and Walmart to carry the load. Both stores are known for low prices, but does one beat out the other when it comes to where you can truly get the most bang for your buck? Well ... it's complicated.

When comparing the two, there are different factors to consider. First is location, since grocery prices can vary from one state to another. The second is the price of individual items, and third is what's in the overall cart. When Tasting Table did a head-to-head comparison of items from Aldi and Walmart, Walmart came out as the store with the best prices overall on a variety of popular grocery items, but there are plenty of categories where Aldi is a more budget-friendly choice.

Not everyone shops the same way, which influences the verdict here. While someone who stocks up on pantry essentials will be thrilled to know that Walmart prices are cheaper, someone regularly buying meat and fresh produce will find more solace in Aldi's prices. To get a side by side comparison, we researched prices for a handful of products at an Aldi in Rockville, Maryland, and a Walmart in nearby Germantown, Maryland.