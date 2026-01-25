There's A Better Way To Microwave Store-Bought Tortillas

Few things are as quick and versatile as a tortilla when you want to eat something in a hurry. Filling a tortilla is even easier than making a sandwich, so on those days when you don't feel like cooking, you can't go wrong. And while a good quality, homemade tortilla might be best, store bought tortillas work in a pinch. You still want to heat them up before you use them, though, right? The thing is, if you're short on time and want to use the microwave, don't just toss them in there all loosey goosey. There's a better way! You need to steam them with a damp paper towel.

To clarify right off the bat, this is not the best way to heat up a tortilla by any means. But if you have to do it, this can work as a quick solution when a better method is not an option. Put as many as four or five tortillas in a stack on a microwave-safe plate and then cover them with a damp paper towel. Microwave for about 30 seconds and that's it.

There's a possibility your tortillas will come out a little gummy this way, especially the one that was on top, but it shouldn't be too bad. Remember, this is just a method for when you're short on time. But it prevents your tortillas from drying out like they normally do when you microwave them. Just keep them covered until you're ready to eat them and they should remain soft and warm.