The Roman Restaurant Giada De Laurentiis' Family Has Been Visiting For Decades

Despite what you might think when you first hear her accent, Giada De Laurentiis is a true Italian. The celebrity chef was born in Rome to Italian parents, and she learned how to cook from her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis, who was from Naples. It's why she pronounces Italian dishes the way she does, and the reason she visits so often. And when she lands, the TV star has plenty of favorite spots to hit up. One of the top ones? A near-century-old restaurant that her family has been visiting for decades: Ristorante Nino.

Located near the Spanish Steps in Rome's historic center, Ristorante Nino is a traditional Tuscan restaurant known for its zuppa di fagioli, ragu alla Bolognese, and other classic dishes. The family-owned trattoria was founded all the way back in the 1930s by two brothers, Mario and Gioacchino Guarnacci (or Nino, as he was known), from a small village in the province of Arezzo. The brothers actually opened two locations at first, in Via Rasella and then Via Borgognona, which both quickly attracted a varied but loyal clientele.

The furnishings and wood-panelled interiors were meticulously picked to exude elegance, but the aim was to welcome not only society members but also everyday diners, local families, and tourists. The open-plan design was thought to be one of the first of its kind in the industry, and Nino's large personality and attention to detail attracted all types of big names — like Dino De Laurentiis.