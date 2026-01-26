The Roman Restaurant Giada De Laurentiis' Family Has Been Visiting For Decades
Despite what you might think when you first hear her accent, Giada De Laurentiis is a true Italian. The celebrity chef was born in Rome to Italian parents, and she learned how to cook from her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis, who was from Naples. It's why she pronounces Italian dishes the way she does, and the reason she visits so often. And when she lands, the TV star has plenty of favorite spots to hit up. One of the top ones? A near-century-old restaurant that her family has been visiting for decades: Ristorante Nino.
Located near the Spanish Steps in Rome's historic center, Ristorante Nino is a traditional Tuscan restaurant known for its zuppa di fagioli, ragu alla Bolognese, and other classic dishes. The family-owned trattoria was founded all the way back in the 1930s by two brothers, Mario and Gioacchino Guarnacci (or Nino, as he was known), from a small village in the province of Arezzo. The brothers actually opened two locations at first, in Via Rasella and then Via Borgognona, which both quickly attracted a varied but loyal clientele.
The furnishings and wood-panelled interiors were meticulously picked to exude elegance, but the aim was to welcome not only society members but also everyday diners, local families, and tourists. The open-plan design was thought to be one of the first of its kind in the industry, and Nino's large personality and attention to detail attracted all types of big names — like Dino De Laurentiis.
'Nino never disappoints'
Giada De Laurentiis started going to Ristorante Nino as a child, and it remains one of her favorite places in the city today. She even ate there while filming her YouTube series "Everyday Giada" with her daughter Jade. Jade was already well acquainted with the restaurant, however, because her mom visits during every trip to Rome "at least one time". Giada De Laurentiis says during the episode, "Nino's a family restaurant that we've gone to — my grandfather used to go to, and my mom goes to."
The family orders an array of dishes when they visit, but the Bolognese remains a favorite. It even inspired De Laurentiis' Bolognese sauce recipe. She says, "This is very much what I used to have in my childhood. This is where my love for bolognese started." The sformatino di zucchini is also a fan favorite, as is the artichoke, classic steak tartare and the panna cotta.
One Facebook user also recommends the lemon pasta, saying in a post, "Honestly every single thing that lands on the table there is fantastic." The service, authenticity, and "welcoming atmosphere" have also been praised online. A TripAdvisor reviewer says, "An old favorite, Nino never disappoints. Good, hearty food, classic old-school vibe with white tablecloths and friendly white-suited servers." A Yelp user concludes, "The place makes you feel at home." The De Laurentiis family certainly seems to feel that way — that's for sure.