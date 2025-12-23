Giada De Laurentiis Uses This Type Of Beef For Her Bolognese Sauce

There are so many different recipes for Bolognese out there. The classic meat sauce, named after the city of Bologna, has many iterations all over the world, but if you want authenticity, then you need to listen to an Italian. Who better than America's very own Giada de Laurentiis? The Rome-born chef is known for her creative takes on the classic Italian dishes of her childhood, but she knows how to keep things traditional when needed — and Bolognese is no exception. On an episode of her new YouTube series, "Everyday Giada," de Laurentiis shared her recipe for perfect Bolognese and revealed the cut of meat she uses every time: ground beef chuck.

The reason for her choice is simple. "Chuck has a little bit more fat in it," she says in the video. This not only adds flavor, but it also keeps the meat moist throughout the cooking process and prevents it from breaking down too much. It's the ideal beef cut for a flavorful, balanced Bolognese sauce, and, luckily, it's a reliably cheap cut, too.