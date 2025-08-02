Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Tomatoes Aren't The Iconic San Marzanos

When you think of canned tomatoes, your mind probably goes straight to San Marzanos, the long, pointy-ended plum tomatoes widely used in Italian cooking around the globe. San Marzanos are a beloved ingredient for many reasons: They're sweet, meaty, and contain fewer seeds than other varieties, making them perfect for slow-cooked sauces and Neapolitan-style pizzas. But for Giada De Laurentiis, there's another tomato that reigns king: Corbarino cherry tomatoes.

The Italian-born chef has been a fan of Corbarino cherry tomatoes her whole life, calling them her "secret ingredient" in a video shared by her food blog, Giadzy, on Facebook. In a separate post on her website, De Laurentiis said these tomatoes yield a sweeter and more vibrant homemade pomodoro sauce, and noted in a description of her own Giadzy-branded canned version that they have more flavor compared to San Marzanos. Both varieties are grown in the rich soils near Mount Vesuvius in the Campania region, but De Laurentiis and her family have always preferred the sweeter taste of Cobarinos.

She told The Kitchn that her parents always had the pantry stocked with the imported cans, and that the first recipe she ever learned to make was a cherry tomato sauce. "They weren't huge San Marzano people. I know people love San Marzano, but that's not what I grew up on. I grew up on the little baby canned cherry tomatoes from the Amalfi Coast," she said.