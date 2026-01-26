The Frozen Trader Joe's Snack I Use To Make Amazing Salads
We love Trader Joe's bite-sized frozen snacks as much as the next person, but it can be difficult to conceive of exactly how to make a meal out of, say, mini tacos. They're little, gone in two or three bites, and there's not much more to them than a crispy taco shell and a bit of meat filling. But in my own culinary adventures, I've discovered that TJ's mini tacos — which come in chicken and beef varieties and ranked pretty high on our list of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers — make a fantastically crisp and flavorful protein option for your taco salad.
With 11 grams of protein per serving in the chicken and 8 grams per serving in the beef, all you need to do is prepare the mini tacos per the directions on the package, chop them up, and add them to your salad. My preference is a base of iceberg lettuce, romaine, or both. topped with your crispy taco bites, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, green onion, shredded cheese, corn, and black beans. Really, the add-in possibilities are endless. If you like it spicy, chop up some jalapeños. Dress with salsa, sour cream, and hot sauce, or really any dressing of your choice. A chipotle crema or a cilantro lime vinaigrette would be super tasty.
Some customers have expressed that it's difficult to find a way to make Trader Joe's mini tacos exciting. But this combo of fresh, crunchy lettuce, creamy dressing, and crispy, savory taco bits is magical, if I'm being honest. In a salad, this frozen food offering goes from plain snack territory to full, hearty, and fresh healthy meal territory. It's a big win in my book, and it practically couldn't be easier.
Take your Trader Joe's taco salad to new and exciting heights
As easy as TJ's frozen mini tacos make your homemade taco salads, they could absolutely be easier. Maybe you're a person about town and you don't even have the time to chop your own lettuce or assemble your own toppings. Well, you're in luck because Trader Joe's has a variety of salad kits the mini tacos would work perfectly with — from the Southwestern Chopped Salad Kit to the Avocado Ranch Salad Kit, or the Fiesta Salad with Shrimp.
If salad isn't really your thing, why not melt some cheese on those crispy tacos and then sprinkle your favorite nacho toppings on top? It can help to reframe your perspective. "Had to think of them as more of an elevated chip rather than a mini taco, so I dip them in guac or refried beans," wrote one Redditor. There are plenty of new and exciting Trader Joe's hidden gems, but there are also old favorites like the mini tacos that may just take some creativity to find exciting again.
Especially at Trader Joe's, it's easy to find inspiration with a mix of ready-made dishes and ingredients to combine into quick, interesting dishes. There are so many simple three-ingredient meals and creative ways to level-up their frozen offerings — it's just about thinking outside of the TJ's branded box.