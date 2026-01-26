The Frozen Trader Joe's Snack I Use To Make Amazing Salads

We love Trader Joe's bite-sized frozen snacks as much as the next person, but it can be difficult to conceive of exactly how to make a meal out of, say, mini tacos. They're little, gone in two or three bites, and there's not much more to them than a crispy taco shell and a bit of meat filling. But in my own culinary adventures, I've discovered that TJ's mini tacos — which come in chicken and beef varieties and ranked pretty high on our list of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers — make a fantastically crisp and flavorful protein option for your taco salad.

With 11 grams of protein per serving in the chicken and 8 grams per serving in the beef, all you need to do is prepare the mini tacos per the directions on the package, chop them up, and add them to your salad. My preference is a base of iceberg lettuce, romaine, or both. topped with your crispy taco bites, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, green onion, shredded cheese, corn, and black beans. Really, the add-in possibilities are endless. If you like it spicy, chop up some jalapeños. Dress with salsa, sour cream, and hot sauce, or really any dressing of your choice. A chipotle crema or a cilantro lime vinaigrette would be super tasty.

Some customers have expressed that it's difficult to find a way to make Trader Joe's mini tacos exciting. But this combo of fresh, crunchy lettuce, creamy dressing, and crispy, savory taco bits is magical, if I'm being honest. In a salad, this frozen food offering goes from plain snack territory to full, hearty, and fresh healthy meal territory. It's a big win in my book, and it practically couldn't be easier.