Why Some People Are Breaking Up With Their Microwaves

Over the last few years, there has been a small but growing movement to break up with microwaves. If there is a modern convenience technology, there is almost always going to be someone who is suspicious of it, and microwaves are particularly susceptible to those concerns. Because of their non-tactile nature, and how few facts about microwaves are understood by people, they naturally raise concerns that they could be harmful, but the push to ditch them touches on more than that. It's an intersection of concerns over health, a movement to get back to more "natural" ways of living, and a simple recognition that microwaves might be a kitchen appliance you don't really need – particularly with the rise of the air fryer. Some of these concerns are more valid than others.

Browse TikTok or other places where people throw out life advice, and you'll find plenty of concern over microwaves' radiation. While microwaves do in fact give off radiation, it's a form of non-ionizing radiation similar to radio waves. It does not damage cells at all, it merely heats the liquid found inside food, so the worst it can do is burn you, like any other heat source. In fact candlelight emits more electromagnetic radiation than a microwave does. However, one valid area of health concerns here is heating food in plastic containers, as microwaving them can cause plastic to leech into food.