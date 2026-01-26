The Moisture Mistake That's Keeping Your Roast Chicken From Getting Crispy

A whole roast chicken can be a show-stopping dish — provided that it's cooked correctly. Ideally, the bird will have succulent, juicy meat underneath a beautiful golden brown, crispy skin. But, there's one simple mistake that you could be making, thus jeopardizing the texture of your chicken skin.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, The Cooking Foodie's David Davidov told us that forgetting to dry the skin of the chicken before roasting it could cause blotchy, soft spots. "If you want that perfectly crispy, golden skin on a roast chicken, you've gotta make sure the bird is bone-dry before it ever hits the oven," he says. He explains that failing to remove extra surface moisture from the bird will cause it to turn to steam in the oven — which is the last thing you want when you're trying to get crackly skin.

He explains that there are many ways you can remove the moisture from the chicken prior to roasting. "My best practice is to pat the chicken dry very thoroughly with paper towels, including inside the cavity, and if time allows, let it sit uncovered in the fridge for several hours or overnight," he says. The fridge will offer a dry environment for your bird while still keeping it in a safe temperature range. Then, once your bird is dry, you can continue with your recipe as normal.