8 Mistakes To Avoid When Roasting Chicken

Roasting is a simple cooking technique; prep your food, place it in a piping-hot oven until it's cooked through, and you're done. What you may not know is that a key factor in how well your chicken turns out has nothing to do with the standard steps for roasting — it actually occurs even before you put your bird in the oven. To give your roasted chicken the best odds for success, bring it to room temperature before putting it in the oven. While it may seem like a minor detail to consider, you shouldn't cook chicken straight from the fridge. Doing so may cause rips in the chicken's skin, and the worst combo ever — a chicken that's too brown or burnt on the surface and raw in the center.

If you place a cold bird into a hot oven, it will take longer for the bird to reach the proper temperature, which translates to a longer roasting time. You'll also run the risk of having a chicken that is unevenly cooked, as different parts of the bird will heat up at different speeds. Smaller parts of the chicken, like the wings, will cook much faster than larger parts, like the breasts or thighs. The result is likely to be dry, overcooked wings, while the rest remains undercooked. Give your chicken 30 to 45 minutes to come to room temperature before you roast it.