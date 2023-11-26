7 Tips You Need When Steaming Eggs

Eggs are a deceptively simple food to cook. Boiling, scrambling, and frying all sound like easy ways to prepare eggs, but cooking them perfectly can be tricky because they're a delicate food, and the most common ways to prepare them are harsh. You're either adding cracked eggs to a hot pan or boiling them in their shell. The goal is to make scrambled eggs that are soft and boiled eggs without the dark green ring around the yolk that appears when they're overcooked.

There are numerous tricks recommended to make boiling the perfect egg easy. Starting with room-temperature eggs, adding baking soda to the water, placing the eggs in a pot with cold water, and placing the eggs in a pot with boiling water are hacks that may or may not be effective. But the easiest way to get perfectly boiled eggs every time is to steam them.

Instead of cooking eggs in rapidly boiling water, steaming eggs harnesses the power of the steam produced by the boiling water to cook the eggs gently. This gentle cooking process produces eggs with tender whites and creamy yolks. Steaming cooks the eggs at a constant temperature without the temperature fluctuations that can accompany boiling. You get a consistent temperature that allows you to cook your eggs to the exact level of doneness you prefer.

Whether you like your eggs with a soft, runny center or a moist, firm yolk, steaming is the way to go.