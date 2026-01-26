This Expensive Roast Beef Cut Stays Beautifully Tender If You Follow One Key Rule

The reason why this cut needs to be cooked to medium-rare is due to its location on the cow. "Medium-rare is essential because tenderloin has very little fat or collagen to protect it from drying out," Clare Andrews explained. "Once you push past medium, moisture loss accelerates and the meat quickly becomes firm." A bone-dry and chewy steak is the last thing that you want this pricey cut to become, so make sure to be mindful of the temperature.

Andrews walked us through her recommended steps for preparing this cut. First, she recommends bringing it up to room temperature (presumably for even cooking), seasoning it simply, then cranking up the heat to help develop a crust on the exterior of the meat. From there, the meat can be finished on low heat until its internal temperature reads between 125 degrees Fahrenheit and 130 degrees Fahrenheit; be sure to keep your meat thermometer handy to read this.

As with many other cuts, you'll want to give your chateaubriand ample time to rest before slicing into it — following the one easy rule of thumb when you do. "Resting is non-negotiable, it allows juices to redistribute so every slice stays succulent and juicy," said Andrews.