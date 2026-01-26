Lidia Bastianich Wants This Simple Italian Spread As Her Last Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a restaurateur, cookbook author, and award-winning TV host, Lidia Bastianich is always happy to share cooking tips inspired by her Italian immigrant roots. Her love of authentic Italian food is evident in everything she does, particularly in her writing. In her entry for the book "My Last Supper: The Next Course: 50 More Great Chefs and Their Final Meals: Portraits, Interviews, and Recipes," she shares her ideal foods for a theoretical last meal. Quoting from the book, "My last meal would consist of a plate of sliced San Daniele prosciutto with some ripe black figs; linguine with white clam sauce; a plate of Grana Padano; and perfectly ripe, juicy peaches." She also notes these would be paired with a selection of wines from her family vineyard, Bastianich Wines.

The simple spread of Italian favorites is filled with satisfying tastes and textures, and Bastianich also noted her wine preferences for each course. Describing the specifics of her meal, the first course would include San Daniele prosciutto, a type of prosciutto known to be especially aromatic. She mentions she'd pair this with a Bastianich Rosato wine. She also cites Bastianich Vespa white wine to match the linguine with white clam sauce.

To complement the cheese and peaches, Bastianich prefers a glass of Morellino la Mozza. Building this bevy of Italian delights can be easy, even if you don't have access to the specific ingredients. There are a number of accessible modifications you can make for an enjoyable spread inspired by Bastianich's imagined last meal.