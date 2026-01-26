Lidia Bastianich Wants This Simple Italian Spread As Her Last Meal
As a restaurateur, cookbook author, and award-winning TV host, Lidia Bastianich is always happy to share cooking tips inspired by her Italian immigrant roots. Her love of authentic Italian food is evident in everything she does, particularly in her writing. In her entry for the book "My Last Supper: The Next Course: 50 More Great Chefs and Their Final Meals: Portraits, Interviews, and Recipes," she shares her ideal foods for a theoretical last meal. Quoting from the book, "My last meal would consist of a plate of sliced San Daniele prosciutto with some ripe black figs; linguine with white clam sauce; a plate of Grana Padano; and perfectly ripe, juicy peaches." She also notes these would be paired with a selection of wines from her family vineyard, Bastianich Wines.
The simple spread of Italian favorites is filled with satisfying tastes and textures, and Bastianich also noted her wine preferences for each course. Describing the specifics of her meal, the first course would include San Daniele prosciutto, a type of prosciutto known to be especially aromatic. She mentions she'd pair this with a Bastianich Rosato wine. She also cites Bastianich Vespa white wine to match the linguine with white clam sauce.
To complement the cheese and peaches, Bastianich prefers a glass of Morellino la Mozza. Building this bevy of Italian delights can be easy, even if you don't have access to the specific ingredients. There are a number of accessible modifications you can make for an enjoyable spread inspired by Bastianich's imagined last meal.
Building a Lidia Bastianich-inspired plate
The unique aspect of Lidia Bastianich's proposed last meal is that the ingredients are not overly complex — it's just high-quality and delicious food that highlights the rich flavors of Italian cuisine. You don't have to spend a fortune to recreate this meal, either. For example, Bastianich's spread specifies San Daniele prosciutto, but you can likely find another crudo (salt-cured) prosciutto at the grocery store deli counter. Similarly, while black figs are a super sweet fig variety that's ideal for dessert, you can always look for brown Turkish figs or tiger figs as an alternative.
Prepare a quick linguine and clams recipe using sauvignon blanc or chardonnay — both of which are the inspiration behind the Bastianich Vespa flavor profile. A full-bodied red wine pairs well with Grana Padano, which you can cut into chunks to enjoy with fresh peaches. Additionally, the peaches can be sliced into wedges or halves to hold the cheese, and they can be grilled or broiled for an even more intense flavor and texture.
These courses suit wines similar to Bastianich's recommendations, but there may be cheap bottles of wine that taste expensive to better suit your budget. In lieu of wine, you can also pick up an affordable cider or non-alcoholic sparkling wine from Walmart. Even a glass of white, red, or rosé grape juice will make a nice accompaniment. Though this Italian spread is based on a last meal, it's one worthy of spirited enjoyment.