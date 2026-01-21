The Big Babybel Change You'll Start Seeing In The Cheese Aisle

In a push for sustainable packaging, Babybel cheese, the classic lunchbox staple you know and love, is launching a major update to its signature crinkly cellophane wrapping. In a press release, Bel Group, Babybel's parent company, stated that by 2027, all of its global markets will use recyclable, certified paper packaging instead of cellophane. This change is just one piece of Bel's goal of 100% recyclable or compostable packaging in its products by 2030.

Since 2020, the company has utilized bio-based and home-compostable cellophane for its iconic moon-shaped cheese snacks, but the transition to paper represents the brand's ultimate sustainability achievement. The development of Babybel's new packaging took years as developers were tasked with ensuring that the new product preserved product quality, microbiological safety, and temperature variations — and, of course, the new packaging couldn't affect Babybel's iconic flavor.

The new eco-friendly paper packaging has already begun rolling out in some countries, including the United Kingdom. The U.S., Canada, and Northern Europe are set to follow shortly, and in 2027, all 50 markets across the globe will adopt the product's new paper packaging, according to Bel Group.