Tillamook Is Newly Adding 2 Pint Flavors To Its Regular Lineup — And Both Are Made For Cookie Lovers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tillamook has a wide range of beloved ice cream flavors, but some of them are sold only in the family-sized tub. Now, everybody loves having a good ice cream tub in the freezer, but if you're indulging in the frozen treat by yourself or sharing it with just one other person, you have to admit that a small pint is so much more convenient. Tillamook knows it, too — so it's finally rolling out Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavors in the pint size!
This move expands the brand's pint lineup, which currently includes eight other flavors, ranging from tame classics like Vanilla Bean and Oregon Strawberry to more opulent ones, such as Coffee Almond Fudge and Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee. The new additions now position Tillamook as strong competitorto other brands that are mainly selling pint-sized ice cream like Halo Top and Ben & Jerry's. Although, the latter also recently branched out with a brand-new ice cream product.
The final price of the new Tillamook flavors will be up to individual retailers, but the brand is suggesting a retail price of $5.49, which makes the bigger tubs still a better bang for your buck overall. That said, the convenience of the smaller pint is probably worth the extra few cents per ounce.
The new Tillamook pint flavors are big fan favorites
The Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice creams have been fan favorites for a long time, to the point where Tillamook actually listened to customers' suggestions on how to make the two flavors even better, releasing an upgraded version of both in 2021. Both flavors were enriched with more cookie pieces, and the size of the cookie dough pieces themselves were also increased. The change clearly paid off, making this a winning ice cream duo for all cookie lovers. In fact, Tillamook's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ranked second-best on our in-house ranking of cookie dough ice creams from 15 popular brands, bested only by Ben & Jerry's.
As for the fans, they've clearly been loving the updated recipes enough to have manifested the two flavors in a pint size. "Best store bought ice cream I have ever had in my 44 years," said one Amazon reviewer about the Cookie Dough flavor, while another praised the Cookies & Cream, saying, "Love the proportions of the cookie to ice cream ratio." Most of all, however, the customers are praising how properly creamy both of these flavors are, just like ice cream is supposed to be.