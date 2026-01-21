Tillamook Is Newly Adding 2 Pint Flavors To Its Regular Lineup — And Both Are Made For Cookie Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tillamook has a wide range of beloved ice cream flavors, but some of them are sold only in the family-sized tub. Now, everybody loves having a good ice cream tub in the freezer, but if you're indulging in the frozen treat by yourself or sharing it with just one other person, you have to admit that a small pint is so much more convenient. Tillamook knows it, too — so it's finally rolling out Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavors in the pint size!

This move expands the brand's pint lineup, which currently includes eight other flavors, ranging from tame classics like Vanilla Bean and Oregon Strawberry to more opulent ones, such as Coffee Almond Fudge and Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee. The new additions now position Tillamook as strong competitorto other brands that are mainly selling pint-sized ice cream like Halo Top and Ben & Jerry's. Although, the latter also recently branched out with a brand-new ice cream product.

The final price of the new Tillamook flavors will be up to individual retailers, but the brand is suggesting a retail price of $5.49, which makes the bigger tubs still a better bang for your buck overall. That said, the convenience of the smaller pint is probably worth the extra few cents per ounce.