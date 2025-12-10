Put Your Pints Aside — Ben & Jerry's Just Announced A Brand-New Ice Cream Product

Ben & Jerry's may be the champion of unique ice cream flavors, but until now, it has rarely dabbled in new products outside the pint. While you can grab things like sundaes at Ben & Jerry's scoop shops, at the grocery store, new products are mostly limited to variations on form factors the company already offers, like the Ben & Jerry's Cores. That has left a lot of ice cream variations that people love, like ice cream sandwiches, a distant dream for Ben & Jerry's fans. But now the Vermont creamery is answering the call for a more snackable, handheld ice cream option by finally releasing a new line of ice cream bars on a stick.

While you can't grab them right now, the new Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bars will be landing in your local freezer aisle starting in January 2026. The ice cream bars will come in four packs of 2.5-ounce bars priced between $5.99 and $7.49. They will be available in five different variations on classic Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream flavors. There are three chocolate-covered options, starting with Chocolate Fudge Brownie, a Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and cookie dough chunks, and PB Pretzel with a peanut butter swirl and pretzel chunks in the coating. There are also two white chocolate options: Caramel Blonde, which has caramel ice cream with blondie chunks and caramel swirl, and Strawberry Cheesecake, featuring cheesecake ice cream with a strawberry swirl and graham cracker pieces in the coating.