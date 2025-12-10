Put Your Pints Aside — Ben & Jerry's Just Announced A Brand-New Ice Cream Product
Ben & Jerry's may be the champion of unique ice cream flavors, but until now, it has rarely dabbled in new products outside the pint. While you can grab things like sundaes at Ben & Jerry's scoop shops, at the grocery store, new products are mostly limited to variations on form factors the company already offers, like the Ben & Jerry's Cores. That has left a lot of ice cream variations that people love, like ice cream sandwiches, a distant dream for Ben & Jerry's fans. But now the Vermont creamery is answering the call for a more snackable, handheld ice cream option by finally releasing a new line of ice cream bars on a stick.
While you can't grab them right now, the new Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bars will be landing in your local freezer aisle starting in January 2026. The ice cream bars will come in four packs of 2.5-ounce bars priced between $5.99 and $7.49. They will be available in five different variations on classic Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream flavors. There are three chocolate-covered options, starting with Chocolate Fudge Brownie, a Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and cookie dough chunks, and PB Pretzel with a peanut butter swirl and pretzel chunks in the coating. There are also two white chocolate options: Caramel Blonde, which has caramel ice cream with blondie chunks and caramel swirl, and Strawberry Cheesecake, featuring cheesecake ice cream with a strawberry swirl and graham cracker pieces in the coating.
Ben & Jerry's is launching all new ice cream bars in five flavors
While Ben & Jerry's press release is touting these ice cream bars as an all-new product, you might be feeling a little Mandela Effect moment in thinking this has been done before. But in this case, it's not in your head. Ben & Jerry's released similar "pint slices" back in 2017, but it has also sold ice cream bars on a stick. It seems like almost all traces of them have been erased from the internet, but an old blog called Nothing But Calories has a 2013 post showing a photo of them, and Instacart also still has a listing for the product, despite not being available to actually buy. We don't know why the company is calling this a new product instead of a return, but we can't totally blame Ben & Jerry's when it is always working on developing new flavors. Sometimes even big companies forget things.
If you can't wait for January to get your first (or second) taste of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream bars, they will also be available in 150 select scoop shops across the country as part of a promotion. On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Ben & Jerry's will be giving away 20,000 ice cream bars to celebrate their launch. You can find more information on which locations will be giving them away on Ben & Jerry's website.