The Absolute Best Slow Cooker On Amazon, According To Customers

Amazon is a one-stop shop for most people seeking great deals to round out their selection of kitchen appliances. If slow cooking is your speed, then a well-reviewed model is a worthwhile investment. According to customers on Amazon, the Presto 06017 8-Quart Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker is among the best large-capacity slow cookers currently on the market.

This traveling kitchen appliance is built for big meals and taking on the go. With a high capacity, locking lid, and convenient carrying handle, it's a top choice for those who want to share their slow-cooked meals. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this slow cooker is notably convenient and thoughtfully designed. According to one customer on Amazon, "This has got to be the best-designed appliance I've ever owned."

Many Amazon reviews tout the virtues of its clever design and sturdy quality. One customer mentions, "If you are planning to travel with your meal in a slow cooker, this is the cooker you need. It rides really well in my car, and the lid stays on nice and tight." Another reviewer praised its lightweight, thoughtful design, front-corner lid handles, cord storage, and easy-clean surfaces, saying, "Not only does this Presto travel-ready slow cooker resolve that stressful transportation scenario in all respects, it improves the overall slow-cooker experience in ways I hadn't even considered." Costing $111, it's at a higher price point than some budget slow cookers – though it's certainly worth keeping in mind if you intend to do a lot of slow cooking and prepare hefty portions for travel.