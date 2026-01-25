The Elite Strategy For A Better Buffet Experience

Indulging in a big buffet meal can be quite an exciting experience. Selecting your favorites and getting to go back for seconds and thirds allows you to sample a little bit of everything and even discover new-to-you dishes. There are a number of tips you need to navigate any buffet so you don't waste time and money, the most important of which is the order in which you eat. Leave starches for last to keep from filling up so you can have more room to enjoy more big-ticket items.

Even if you're a fan of rice, pasta, and bread, it's best to wait on those, especially as they're typically placed at the front of a buffet line to tempt you into loading up your plate with the first dishes you see. This placement strategy is, in fact, a primary reason why you get full too fast at buffets. Additionally, starchy items are often set up with larger serving spoons encouraging a large helping, and smaller utensils for meats and other more expensive offerings.

You don't have to skip out on buffet carbs altogether, it's simply a matter of saving them for later on. Because these foods are heavier in carbohydrates, they tend to increase your feeling of fullness, making them a better choice to cap off your meal rather than begin it.