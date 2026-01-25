The Elite Strategy For A Better Buffet Experience
Indulging in a big buffet meal can be quite an exciting experience. Selecting your favorites and getting to go back for seconds and thirds allows you to sample a little bit of everything and even discover new-to-you dishes. There are a number of tips you need to navigate any buffet so you don't waste time and money, the most important of which is the order in which you eat. Leave starches for last to keep from filling up so you can have more room to enjoy more big-ticket items.
Even if you're a fan of rice, pasta, and bread, it's best to wait on those, especially as they're typically placed at the front of a buffet line to tempt you into loading up your plate with the first dishes you see. This placement strategy is, in fact, a primary reason why you get full too fast at buffets. Additionally, starchy items are often set up with larger serving spoons encouraging a large helping, and smaller utensils for meats and other more expensive offerings.
You don't have to skip out on buffet carbs altogether, it's simply a matter of saving them for later on. Because these foods are heavier in carbohydrates, they tend to increase your feeling of fullness, making them a better choice to cap off your meal rather than begin it.
Avoid carb-heavy foods in the first trip to the buffet
Make sure to scope out the full expanse of food before committing to what you want on your plate — it's all about patience and preparation. Once you've seen everything, work out a thoughtful and logical strategy to organize your meal to avoid mistakes when eating at a buffet.
Start with the heart of your meal and leave room for a variety of dishes. If you love a nice hand-carved prime rib, go straight to the carving station and load up your plate. If there's a new salad that you haven't tried before or a certain type of vegetable you've been curious about, this can be a great way to kick off your buffet dining. Rolls, pastas, potatoes, and stodgy desserts will all be there waiting for you when you're ready.
Another tip is to limit intake of sugary and carb-heavy drinks as these will also fill you up too fast. And keep an eye out for how often and when dishes are replenished. This will make the most of your experience and allow you to sample the freshest foods available. Imagine getting to chow down on tasty seafood, meats, and luxe non-carby sides first before finishing up with a final dish of crispy golden potatoes, a satisfying scoop of garlic rice, or a sugary pud.