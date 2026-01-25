Ditch The Mayo For This Creamier, Richer Twist On Your Chicken Salad (It's Not Yogurt)

Everyone knows that chicken salad is one of the handiest and tastiest ways to use up leftover chicken or disguise the taste of a less-than-glamorous canned chicken. Chicken salad is versatile in that it can be adorned with any number of add-ins, including crunchy veggies and spices, and served in many forms, including between bread for a sandwich, on top of a salad, and more.

The only two ingredients a true chicken salad needs are chicken and some sort of binder. That's often mayonnaise, or, in some lighter renditions, yogurt, but David Davidov, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie, has another unique suggestion. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, he named crème fraîche as one of the best stand-ins for mayonnaise in chicken salad. "It still gives you that creamy vibe, but it feels way lighter and doesn't have that heavy, greasy aftertaste mayo can sometimes have. Plus, it doesn't get watery or weirdly oily after sitting in the fridge," Davidov says. This French cream is rich, fatty, and sour cream-like, making it a simple but luxurious upgrade for your favorite chicken salad recipe.