Whole Milk Vs Heavy Cream: What's The Nutritional Difference?

When choosing between whole milk and heavy cream to add to your coffee or into your weeknight cooking recipe, it's good to know how the two dairy products differ nutritionally. Perhaps most notably, heavy cream has a significantly higher fat content. To make heavy cream, butterfat is removed from dairy milk before it can be homogenized. While whole milk contains around 3.25% fat, heavy whipping cream can contain anywhere between 36 to 40% fat. This significant difference equates to about 8 grams of fat and 150 calories in a cup of whole milk versus just shy of 86 grams of fat and 809 calories in a cup of heavy cream.

Heavy cream is high in calcium and contains healthy vitamins and minerals including vitamins A and D, like whole milk. However, while (hopefully obviously) you wouldn't want to drink heavy cream straight because of its steep caloric and fat content, heavy cream's high fat makes it an excellent choice in several cooking and baking applications. If you'd like the benefits of drinking milk including bone health, protein content (about 8 grams per cup), and immune support, it's best to choose whole milk or low fat versions of the dairy drink. Since there's less water and more fat in heavy cream, it's best used in cooking, baking, or adding minimally to beverages like black coffee for a super rich and creamy taste — or of course, in confections that hold their shape like whipped cream from scratch.