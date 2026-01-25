Keep Fruit Off Your Countertops With This Cheap And Trendy Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes time to unpacking your groceries, putting your fruit in a bowl on the counter is so much the norm that it might not even cross your mind to store these items any other way. But when you think about it, a fruit bowl can take up plenty of valuable counter space as well as creating visual clutter. A fruit hammock is a simple and affordable solution to free up your countertop, as well as add a boho chic look to your kitchen.
Fruit hammocks are popular installations in boats and RVs, where bowls won't stay put, but there's no reason you can't use them in your more stationary kitchen. They make especially great use of space that would otherwise go empty, such as underneath kitchen cabinets or shelves or inside your pantry. Plus, they're easy to install.
There's also a benefit to fruit hammocks when it comes to the produce itself. The macrame construction allows for more airflow around the fruit than a bowl would, reducing moisture buildup and spoilage. Depending on the design, fruit can even be stored in a more spread-out way, helping to avoid bruising fruit on the bottom layer.
Installing a fruit hammock
A fruit hammock will clear up your counter space, but you do need to ensure that you have sufficient vertical space to hang it. These hammocks tend to come in two designs. A flatter version like this Motarna Hanging Fruit Hammock takes up less vertical space, but has a reduced capacity. A deeper fruit hammock like this one from UlifeBetter will hold more fruit, but needs more space, and risks bruising the fruit on the bottom if it's filed to the top. Both versions can be found for under $12 (their low costs thanks to their simple design), but this could also be a fun DIY project for anyone who wants to try their hand at macrame.
Just as with a fruit bowl, you need to be aware of the different storage needs of fruits and vegetables. For example, citrus shouldn't be left on the counter and is better off in the fridge, while apples and bananas can cause other fruits in the hammock to ripen too quickly. The net design of this storage solution does allow for more airflow, but it also allows for small items such as plums to drop through. And if you're someone who never gets to all their fruit before it goes bad, you'll need to be aware of spoiled fruit dripping onto the counter or shelf below.