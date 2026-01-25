Keep Fruit Off Your Countertops With This Cheap And Trendy Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes time to unpacking your groceries, putting your fruit in a bowl on the counter is so much the norm that it might not even cross your mind to store these items any other way. But when you think about it, a fruit bowl can take up plenty of valuable counter space as well as creating visual clutter. A fruit hammock is a simple and affordable solution to free up your countertop, as well as add a boho chic look to your kitchen.

Fruit hammocks are popular installations in boats and RVs, where bowls won't stay put, but there's no reason you can't use them in your more stationary kitchen. They make especially great use of space that would otherwise go empty, such as underneath kitchen cabinets or shelves or inside your pantry. Plus, they're easy to install.

There's also a benefit to fruit hammocks when it comes to the produce itself. The macrame construction allows for more airflow around the fruit than a bowl would, reducing moisture buildup and spoilage. Depending on the design, fruit can even be stored in a more spread-out way, helping to avoid bruising fruit on the bottom layer.