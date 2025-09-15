Stop Leaving Citrus On The Counter If You Want It To Last

To refrigerate or not to refrigerate? That is the question some may have about how to store their citrus. The answer really depends on when you're going to use it. While oranges, lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits can be left at room temperature to ripen, putting them in the refrigerator will drastically extend their life.

"If refrigerated between 41 and 42 degrees Fahrenheit, citrus can be stored for three to six weeks," Christina Ward, senior director at Sunkist Growers, told Martha Stewart. "Grapefruit can be stored in warmer temps, up to 48 degrees."

According to Sumo Citrus marketing director Sunnia Gull, just tossing citrus fruit in the vegetable drawer isn't enough, and you can be doing more to prolong its freshness. She suggests removing citrus fruit from its plastic packaging and storing it in a mesh bag instead. "This allows air to circulate and slows down the growth of mold, lesions, or softened rind. Place them in the veggie section and turn them occasionally to allow airflow," Gull told the publication.

To keep citrus fresh for even longer, you can actually freeze it. The texture will change, as most fruits do when they are frozen. However, if you plan to juice it anyway, lemons and other citrus fruits can go in the freezer for up to four months.