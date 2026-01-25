A Popular Trader Joe's Hummus Flavor Landed Last In Our Ranking
For the dedicated snackers out there, Trader Joe's may be the ideal grocery store. In addition to many snackable staples, there is a constant stream of exciting new products to choose from on the shelves — enough for a list of the 50 best Trader Joe's snacks, in fact. Among the myriad options are plenty of different dips, and the store always has a number of types of hummus on offer. To help you wade through all the options, we ranked eight varieties of Trader Joe's hummus. While the quality is pretty high across the board, one flavor does have to come in last place, and in this case, it was Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.
Emily Hunt, the writer who took on this task, found that this particular variety was too sweet for her tastes. She acknowledged that it was in no way, shape, or form a bad dip, per se, simply that it was her least favorite. Hunt found the roasted red pepper hummus to have a level of sweetness that seemed to surpass what one expects from just the caramelization of the peppers, stating that it tasted plainly sugary. The flavor of the roasted peppers was present, but it was not enough to counterbalance the underlying sweetness. The other black mark against this variety for Hunt was a lack of versatility. For those who like sweet and punchy hummus, she understood that it could be a choice, but she struggled to find a use for it aside from eating it plain on crackers or perhaps pairing it with cream cheese.
How the internet feels about Trader Joe's roasted red pepper hummus
In her analysis of the various hummus flavors available at Trader Joe's, Hunt did acknowledge that the roasted red pepper variety had a committed fan base, and it does appear to be a flagship product that has been on the chain's shelves for many years, though it has undergone changes over that time. Notably, these changes include plain old sugar joining the ingredient list. But how does Hunt's assessment line up with the general customer opinion of the dip?
There are definitely some folks out there who dislike Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus much more than Hunt. While she put it at the bottom of the list, she didn't say it was objectively bad. That is certainly not the case for some folks. One Reddit user found it to be terrible, adding, "It's the only TJ's purchase I've ever thrown out." Generally, though, detractors tend to label it somewhere more middle-of-the-road, calling it bland or just okay.
But tastes are incredibly personal, and there are also plenty of folks out there who enjoy this particular hummus recipe. Scan the various threads about Trader Joe's hummus, and you will nearly always find a few voices proclaiming this flavor their favorite, or arriving specifically to defend its virtue against detractors. As such, despite coming in at the bottom of our list, this store-bought hummus is still likely worth a try. Plenty of folks out there enjoy it, and, in the end, it is really only your personal preferences that matter.