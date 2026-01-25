A Popular Trader Joe's Hummus Flavor Landed Last In Our Ranking

For the dedicated snackers out there, Trader Joe's may be the ideal grocery store. In addition to many snackable staples, there is a constant stream of exciting new products to choose from on the shelves — enough for a list of the 50 best Trader Joe's snacks, in fact. Among the myriad options are plenty of different dips, and the store always has a number of types of hummus on offer. To help you wade through all the options, we ranked eight varieties of Trader Joe's hummus. While the quality is pretty high across the board, one flavor does have to come in last place, and in this case, it was Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.

Emily Hunt, the writer who took on this task, found that this particular variety was too sweet for her tastes. She acknowledged that it was in no way, shape, or form a bad dip, per se, simply that it was her least favorite. Hunt found the roasted red pepper hummus to have a level of sweetness that seemed to surpass what one expects from just the caramelization of the peppers, stating that it tasted plainly sugary. The flavor of the roasted peppers was present, but it was not enough to counterbalance the underlying sweetness. The other black mark against this variety for Hunt was a lack of versatility. For those who like sweet and punchy hummus, she understood that it could be a choice, but she struggled to find a use for it aside from eating it plain on crackers or perhaps pairing it with cream cheese.