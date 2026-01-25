The Store-Bought French Onion Soup You Should Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In her seminal "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Julia Child's French onion soup recipe claims, "The onions for an onion soup [soupe à l'oignon] need a long, slow cooking in butter and oil, then a long, slow simmering in stock for them to develop the deep, rich flavor which characterizes a perfect brew. You should therefore count on 2 ½ hours at least from start to finish." Fellow classically-trained French chef, the late great Anthony Bourdain, agrees, "Onion soup, unsurprisingly, is all about the onions [...] the better and more intense your stock, the better the soup's going to be. This soup, in particular, is a very good argument for making your own" (via The Food Dictator). Oh how we wish that the folks at Progresso had read either of these entries.

When foodies don't have the time to spend crafting a homemade French onion, they might turn to canned soup as a time-saving alternative. In such desperate times, set your expectations low, and pick any brand besides Progresso — whose canned French onion ranked last in Tasting Table's ranking of five store-bought French onion soups. Despite being one of the best-known names in canned soup, Progresso ultimately fails to translate gooey, glorious French onion soup into a shelf-stable container. The brand's website promises "sharp, rich flavors of onion and beef broth in every bite." But, in execution, this soup is an ultra-thin broth that tastes more like beef than the namesake onion.