What Makes Liquid Remedy A Healthy Diet Soda

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking after your health without completely giving up on the things you enjoy can be something of a balancing act, and one that might have you seeking out the healthier versions of all your favorite foods and drinks. When it comes to sodas there are plenty of healthy options on the market, and among them Liquid Remedy is something of a standout.

Liquid Remedy clocks in at just 5 calories per 8.5 ounce can and zero sugar. It's a kombucha drink rather than a soda, but it comes in a range of fun fruity flavors such as mixed berry and raspberry lemonade that will help you scratch that soda itch. Kombucha is a probiotic drink that has been shown to have some benefits for gut health. It starts with sweetened tea, but during the fermentation process, live bacteria consume all the sugar, resulting in a naturally carbonated sugar-free drink. Liquid Remedy adds small amounts of stevia and erythritol along with natural fruit flavors to get the soda-like taste.

The low calories and zero sugar certainly make this a healthier option than regular soda, and the complex taste makes an ideal drink to sip when you're skipping alcohol. Just be aware that a healthy swap isn't the same as a health drink. Beyond the probiotics, Liquid Remedy offers nothing else in the way of nutrition.