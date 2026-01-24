What Makes Liquid Remedy A Healthy Diet Soda
Looking after your health without completely giving up on the things you enjoy can be something of a balancing act, and one that might have you seeking out the healthier versions of all your favorite foods and drinks. When it comes to sodas there are plenty of healthy options on the market, and among them Liquid Remedy is something of a standout.
Liquid Remedy clocks in at just 5 calories per 8.5 ounce can and zero sugar. It's a kombucha drink rather than a soda, but it comes in a range of fun fruity flavors such as mixed berry and raspberry lemonade that will help you scratch that soda itch. Kombucha is a probiotic drink that has been shown to have some benefits for gut health. It starts with sweetened tea, but during the fermentation process, live bacteria consume all the sugar, resulting in a naturally carbonated sugar-free drink. Liquid Remedy adds small amounts of stevia and erythritol along with natural fruit flavors to get the soda-like taste.
The low calories and zero sugar certainly make this a healthier option than regular soda, and the complex taste makes an ideal drink to sip when you're skipping alcohol. Just be aware that a healthy swap isn't the same as a health drink. Beyond the probiotics, Liquid Remedy offers nothing else in the way of nutrition.
What to keep in mind when choosing diet sodas
The reason that traditional sodas are considered so unhealthy is the high sugar and calorie density and lack of anything that your body needs such as protein, fat, or fiber. Diet sodas use artificial sweeteners to reduce the amount of sugar involved, and therefore the calorie count, but they still lack any nutritional value. Artificial sweeteners introduce further issues, however. There is research that links some artificial sweeteners to an increased risk of cancer, and other studies that show these sugar substitutes can trick the brain into overeating.
Some soda brands are addressing the problem of empty calories not simply by reducing sugar, but by adding functional ingredients. Olipop for example, includes added plant fiber, with some flavors offering 9 grams in each can, or around 32% of your daily intake. If you want to cut down on the soda altogether even the diet variety, there are plenty of refreshing and flavorful drinks to try. From citrus in seltzer to herbal mocktails, we've rounded up a list of our favorite diet soda alternatives.