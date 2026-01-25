This Olive Garden Competitor Once Had Over 200 Locations — Now Fewer Than 10 Remain

Some restaurant categories can support plenty of competitors in the same space, but if you're up against Olive Garden in the casual dining Italian sector you better be bringing your A-game. The popular Italian restaurant chain has reigned supreme atop the casual dining sector for years, even as many competitors struggled, adding almost 100 locations in the last decade on top of its already sizable footprint. The second largest sit-down Italian chain, Carrabba's Italian Grill, doesn't even have a quarter as many stores. And Carrabba's is the lucky one, as longtime Olive Garden rival Romano's Macaroni Grill has completely vanished in the last five years, and now has fewer than 10 locations left.

Founded in San Antonio in 1988, Romano's Macaroni Grill was created by restaurateur Phil Romano, who was also the founder of Fuddruckers. He started the Macaroni Grill as an explicit Olive Garden competitor after a jumping ship from his first restaurant during a downturn in sales. The chain was quickly acquired by the owners of Chili's and grew throughout the '90s, peaking at 237 American locations in 2006. Since then it's been a victim of unsteady ownership and bad timing, and an Italian chain restaurant industry that's not friendly to any company that tries to challenge Olive Garden and its breadsticks. Sales were already declining when Chili's owner Brinker International sold it in 2008, but before the deal was even done, the financial crisis and recession hit that year, and Romano's has been shrinking ever since.