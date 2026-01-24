Why There Isn't Just One 'Healthy' Diet Soda

Diet sodas fulfill Americans' endless desire for a supposedly healthy alternative to our favorite indulgences. Going on decades now, people have known soda isn't good for you, being nothing but sugar water full of empty calories at its core, but we do really really love our sodas and giving them up isn't so easy. The average American drinks at least one 12 ounce can of soda a day, and if we want to cut back on sugar, we want something to fill that little treat void. Hence the proliferation not just of diet sodas, but of prebiotic sodas such as Olipop and Poppi, that promise a more nourishing sweet drink. But while you might go looking for the one "healthiest" soda to help you make your decision, there isn't really an answer to that question, because there is no one definition of "healthiest."

What is healthy for you is going to vary significantly based on your preferences and dietary needs. If you're someone who leads an active lifestyle, calories might not be a big concern for you, so the artificial sweeteners used in diet sodas might do more harm than good. While artificial sweeteners have not been shown to have significant health downsides for the majority of Americans, there is concern that they can desensitize tastebuds to sugar, which can encourage overeating of other sources of sugar. So if you get plenty of exercise the ideal healthy soda option for you might be something that has some calories, but is low in artificial ingredients, such as Spindrift or Culture Pop.