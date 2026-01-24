Roast Beef Salad Solved A Leftover Problem Most Home Cooks Would Appreciate Today

Despite the spirit of this recipe being its simplicity, it doesn't have to taste ordinary. There are plenty of ways to turn it into a luxurious meal, like adding hard-boiled eggs for richness, a smattering of diced celery for a crunch, some onion to sharpen the flavor, or — for fans of heat — mustard or horseradish (you can also throw in your favorite variety of chile peppers or extra relish if you want).

The recipe is extremely forgiving — just start with the ground meat and layer in whatever textures and flavors that appeal to you. Stir the mayo and pickle relish in last, season to taste, and your roast beef salad will be ready to serve. The serving options are just as open-ended too. You can make beef salad sandwiches or even burritos, but there are many other routes.

Toast rounds, saltines, or even lettuce leaves all work beautifully as roast beef salad vessels. Some people like to serve it on top of greens or grains as a protein layer, or even wrap it in lettuce. There's really no "right" way to serve it. Follow your grandmother's recipe or personalize it with whatever you've got in the fridge — the dish works either way, and you're not throwing away good protein.