Roast Beef Salad Solved A Leftover Problem Most Home Cooks Would Appreciate Today
Leftover beef sits in your fridge. You know you should do something with it — it's too good to waste. But what? Here's an idea: roast beef salad. Grind or finely chop the meat, mix it with mayo and pickle relish, and suddenly yesterday's German-style pot roast becomes something entirely new — a creamy, savory spread that can be tossed together with veggies to become a complete salad or used as a sandwich filler.
Like many beloved kitchen hacks, this one has no clear origin story, but it sure is a recipe that typifies resourcefulness by working with what you have. That's one of the two best things about this recipe: you probably already have all the ingredients on hand. The other thing? It's more or less tailor-made to make yourself a meal from last night's leftover roast beef. Whenever you have a house party and end up with more than you know what to do with... well, now you do!
Ways to jazz up your roast beef salad even further
Despite the spirit of this recipe being its simplicity, it doesn't have to taste ordinary. There are plenty of ways to turn it into a luxurious meal, like adding hard-boiled eggs for richness, a smattering of diced celery for a crunch, some onion to sharpen the flavor, or — for fans of heat — mustard or horseradish (you can also throw in your favorite variety of chile peppers or extra relish if you want).
The recipe is extremely forgiving — just start with the ground meat and layer in whatever textures and flavors that appeal to you. Stir the mayo and pickle relish in last, season to taste, and your roast beef salad will be ready to serve. The serving options are just as open-ended too. You can make beef salad sandwiches or even burritos, but there are many other routes.
Toast rounds, saltines, or even lettuce leaves all work beautifully as roast beef salad vessels. Some people like to serve it on top of greens or grains as a protein layer, or even wrap it in lettuce. There's really no "right" way to serve it. Follow your grandmother's recipe or personalize it with whatever you've got in the fridge — the dish works either way, and you're not throwing away good protein.