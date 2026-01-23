Trader Joe's Sells My Favorite Nuts To Serve At Parties — For Way Less Than Whole Foods

I started working at Trader Joe's after college and my time there provided me with a graduate education in specialty foods. It was there that my palette expanded and grew up. Having lived on a diet of pizza and french fries as an undergrad, I developed a taste for so many of Trader Joe's hidden gems. These were "fancy" products I'd never considered, like olive tapenade (a discontinued item; trust me, I've asked), chevre goat cheese, and strawberry mochi. And it was there that I learned to love its roasted and salted rosemary Marcona almonds.

I'll never forget the day I first tried these rosemary Marcona almonds. In the middle of a busy, hectic holiday shift, one of my coworkers brought a bag to share to the break room. With that first crunch, I was hooked, and just for a moment, the stress melted away.

From then on, I bought them almost every day I came in. This was a snack I could nosh on quickly while taking a break from "reg" (pronounced "redge," it's what crew members call working the cash register). And since leaving the company, these roasted and salted rosemary Marcona almonds have remained on every shopping list. If I'm hosting a party, you can bet there'll be a bowl of these nuts alongside the charcuterie, olives, crackers, and cheeses. My time at Trader Joe's didn't just teach me how to eat well; it made me a better host and dinner party guest.