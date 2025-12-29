What Trader Joe's Does Better Than Whole Foods

When you think about your experience at Trader Joe's, part of what makes it special is the personal touch that the employees provide. Meanwhile, you can easily go to Whole Foods dozens of times without clocking a single employee interaction or remembering them. While they may be friendly at both places, the TJ's experience tends to be next level.

Interactions with TJ's employees feel a bit like stepping into a locally-owned grocery store, where everyone is friendly and eager to help. When new hires go through Trader Joe's University, how to interact with customers is part of the training. The friendly banter at the checkout counter might catch you off guard if you're used to civil disinterest. The nice thing is that it's not from a script, like all those places that put you on the spot by disingenuously asking you what your plans are for the weekend. Instead, employees at TJ's are told to be themselves and be friendly.

Perhaps that ends up meaning they give you free flowers and chocolate when you've had a craptacular day. Or maybe they walk you across the store to find that one thing that eludes you, and it's without the disgruntled sigh you might get elsewhere. It helps that TJ's hires people with the right personality and positive attitudes, and it fosters loyalty by treating and paying its employees well, so that they like their jobs.