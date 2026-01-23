Firehouse Subs Is Known For Sandwiches — But Its First Order Wasn't One

Firehouse Subs is one of our favorite sandwich chains, ranking sixth out of 21 national sandwich chains. While they offer soups and salads, Firehouse Subs' sandwiches are what keep customers coming back time and again. Ironically, Firehouse Subs began with an order that wasn't a sub, but a hot dog.

In an interview for the Jacksonville Daily Record, owners and founders Robin and Chris Sorensen said that the first order on Firehouse Subs' opening day in 1994 was for "two hot dogs with everything added, which was about 10 ingredients." To that effect, a 2021 article from Firehouse Subs' own website stated that the hot dog was a menu item known as "the 'Dalmatian Dog' which consisted of an all-beef hot dog served with a choice of chili, relish, cheese, slaw, onions, mustard, ketchup on a poppy seed bun." The all-beef dog and a poppy seed bun are benchmarks of a classic Chicago-style dog, while onions, slaw and chili represent other regional styles of hot dogs such as Coney Island or the South. We applaud the diverse range of toppings, but such a tall order threw the owners for a loop because, as the Sorensens said, "we were so focused on the subs, we weren't prepared for that order. It was a long ticket time." Luckily subs eventually became their customers' primary request and the reason for Firehouse Subs' wild success.