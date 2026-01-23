Martha Stewart Swears By This Classic Chicken One-Pot Dish

One-pot meals may cut down on dishes, but with the right recipe, they don't cut corners when it comes to flavor. In an Instagram post with tens of thousands of likes, Martha Stewart calls arroz con pollo one of her "very, very favorite one-pot meals" — and with her revitalized recipe for the traditional favorite, it's no mystery why. Here at Tasting Table, we've even ranked Stewart's roasted chicken recipes higher than Julia Child's, so foodies can expect the best. Arroz con pollo translates to rice with chicken, and the Latin American and Spanish dish offers a tasty take on a classic chicken-and-rice combo. In a single pot, the well-rounded comfort food uses a mixture of wet and dry heat and comes together by braising to meld the flavors together.

Stewart's go-to arroz con pollo begins with an all-over salt and pepper rub on chicken thighs, fried skin-side-down in hot olive oil in a roomy Dutch oven on the stovetop. She removes the chicken when the skin is golden and crispy and next comes the aromatic dimensionality — which, in traditional renditions of arroz con pollo, typically comes from adobo and sazón seasonings. In Stewart's version, these aromatics are delivered by saffron threads, bay leaves, and white wine. Perhaps justifying its steep price tag, saffron offers a unique, distinctive tasting profile that is simultaneously earthy, floral, and subtly bittersweet. In arroz con pollo, it imparts transformative warmth and depth, just like in our saffron rice pilaf recipe.