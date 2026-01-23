This Old-School Comfort Food Is A Genius Way To Use Leftover Pasta

No amount of reheating can bring leftover spaghetti back to its former glory. As it sits in the back of the fridge, cold and clumpy with the sauce all dried up, it quickly loses its appeal. Fortunately, there are many creative ways to use up leftover pasta. Some even go back in time, to an old-school comfort food called the spaghetti sandwich, and yes, it's exactly what you think it is.

Down in Australia, this peculiar combination is a staple next-day dish that goes by the name spaghetti jaffle. However, in the U.S., it's one of those old-school pasta dishes you probably haven't had in years, considering how rare it is to find in restaurants and diners. Nevertheless, you can easily make it at home by squishing leftover spaghetti and sauce between two slices of buttered bread. From there on, add other ingredients like cheese, extra meat, or a new sauce if your leftovers are lacking. Bring everything together with a quick toast on the pan, a 10-minute bake in the oven, or a press in the sandwich maker.

Once the bread is toasted and crunchy, your leftover spaghetti suddenly won't feel so mushy after all — merely the perfect contrast to the crisp bread. That dreaded dryness is nowhere to be found as it's overtaken by melty, luscious cheese. Between these satisfying textures, the flavors get a second chance to shine. That classic tangy, savory taste of spaghetti in sauce may have dwindled overnight, but you can hardly tell over the hearty warmth surrounding it, fusing carby richness into each messy bite.