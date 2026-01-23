This Old-School Comfort Food Is A Genius Way To Use Leftover Pasta
No amount of reheating can bring leftover spaghetti back to its former glory. As it sits in the back of the fridge, cold and clumpy with the sauce all dried up, it quickly loses its appeal. Fortunately, there are many creative ways to use up leftover pasta. Some even go back in time, to an old-school comfort food called the spaghetti sandwich, and yes, it's exactly what you think it is.
Down in Australia, this peculiar combination is a staple next-day dish that goes by the name spaghetti jaffle. However, in the U.S., it's one of those old-school pasta dishes you probably haven't had in years, considering how rare it is to find in restaurants and diners. Nevertheless, you can easily make it at home by squishing leftover spaghetti and sauce between two slices of buttered bread. From there on, add other ingredients like cheese, extra meat, or a new sauce if your leftovers are lacking. Bring everything together with a quick toast on the pan, a 10-minute bake in the oven, or a press in the sandwich maker.
Once the bread is toasted and crunchy, your leftover spaghetti suddenly won't feel so mushy after all — merely the perfect contrast to the crisp bread. That dreaded dryness is nowhere to be found as it's overtaken by melty, luscious cheese. Between these satisfying textures, the flavors get a second chance to shine. That classic tangy, savory taste of spaghetti in sauce may have dwindled overnight, but you can hardly tell over the hearty warmth surrounding it, fusing carby richness into each messy bite.
Don't skip a super spaghetti sandwich
Any bread will do for a spaghetti sandwich, as long as it's big and sturdy enough to hold the amount of pasta you plan on eating. If you're using a hoagie roll or a baguette, slice it in half to make room for the spaghetti. White bread is even simpler since you just layer the spaghetti between the two slices. For more buttery, herby flavors and a true crunch, garlic bread is a guaranteed delight. It sounds strange, maybe downright preposterous, but you can even use taco shells for this dish. And what happens when the only thing you have are mini sliders or Hawaiian rolls? Use them anyway. They make terrific midnight snacks.
Before getting to the bread, however, don't forget to evaluate the condition of your pasta. For spaghetti that has gotten too sticky, use a bit of beef broth to loosen it up without watering down the flavors. Further spruce up the sauce with your favorite herbs or spices, and maybe add a few of your favorite veggies while you're at it. As for toppings, shredded parmesan cheese or mozzarella slices make for a no-brainer grilled-cheese hybrid. Needless to say, adding meatballs to this ingredient combo only makes it better. Of course, any other protein you have at your disposal, such as ground beef, sausage, or bacon, works brilliantly, too. This is a great way to use up all sorts of leftover items in your refrigerator. Furthermore, you don't have to stick only to spaghetti. Leftover mac and cheese is another remarkable contender for this twist, as is saucy, cheesy instant ramen.