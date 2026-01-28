If You're Not Adding Marinara Sauce To This Classic Cocktail, You're Missing Out

Unlike other ingredient swaps, this isn't just a case of replacing tomato juice with marinara. Since a traditional marinara is only cooked for 15 to 20 minutes, the tomatoes will be soft but still chunky, with pieces of garlic and other herbs providing bite, as well. But you really don't want to be eating your cocktail. So while you'd usually build your Bloody Mary directly in your highball glass, it's easier to make the drink in a blender.

Simply add the marinara sauce, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, tabasco, salt, pepper, and any other add-ins to a blender and blitz (use a ½ cup of marinara for every 1.5 ounces of vodka). Taste and adjust seasonings before pouring it out into a salt-rimmed highball with. Then, add garnishes — you can go traditional with celery, olives, pickles, or lime, or experiment with a cocktail shrimp or cheese like bocconcini to complement the marinara. But we'd steer clear of these 14 Bloody Mary garnishes (Cheeseburgers? Seriously?).

A marinara sauce is one of many ways to upgrade a basic Bloody Mary. Adding a hit of pickle juice also seems to be a popular move with members of the cocktail community on Reddit, as is adding horseradish or hot sauce for some extra heat and umami. Changing up the contents of the rim can also change the way your drink tastes. A simple tweak like using a mix of salt and pepper (or even Italian spices) instead of just salt can make a big difference, while more creative suggestions involve using Tajin, celery salt or steak seasoning on the rim.