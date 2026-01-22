Guy Fieri Tried A Chicken Dish At Germain's And Then Had To Eat Another

Pleasure-minded gourmands know that when it comes to truly good food, two times the action is twice as nice. Guy Fieri knows it — and proved so in an episode of his hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," when he swung through Gainesville, Florida for a visit to Germain's. The fast-casual Southern fried chicken restaurant focuses on the dark meat of chicken thighs in elevated chicken sandwich concepts showcasing international flavors and imaginative ingredient pairings. At Germain's, Fieri embarks on a pollo double-feature: First, he tries the Good Feather sando, then follows it with the Chicken Birria Eggrolls with consomme dip.

The chefs and co-owners, Haitian-born uncle and nephew Widlyn Germain (aka Rodney Germain) and Shelton Seraphin, walk Fieri through their recipes. For starters, Germain's Good Feather sandwich comprises chicken thighs dredged in seasoned pizza dough flour and carbonated club soda. As chef Germain explains, "Instead of a buttermilk, you're gonna get that high-level crisp on it." From there, the cutlet gets double-fried for an extra crispy exterior and succulent insides. To finish, the whole thing gets slathered in a house-made garlic Parmesan sauce, plus another layer of secret sauce, topped with arugula, tomato, house pickles, and served with a side of fries. Biting into the crispy Good Feather sando, Fieri remarks, "I just wanna take a look at that — juicy, saucy ... The chicken is tender, the batter is crunchy, you need the brininess of that pickle because there are so many big flavors in there ... Love it. Delicious."